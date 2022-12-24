Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plasilova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD
Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Plasilova works at
Dr. Plasilova's Office Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Hospitals160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-6133
-
2
BHMC Department of Surgery1 Brookdale Plz # 222, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5960
-
3
Brooklyn Female Pelvic Health Care & Reconstructive Surgery PC1723 E 12th St Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (212) 827-4500Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Pinnacle Breast Health - Manhattan400 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 827-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plasilova?
Good
About Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English, Czech and Russian
- 1841456985
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plasilova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plasilova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plasilova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plasilova works at
Dr. Plasilova has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plasilova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Plasilova speaks Czech and Russian.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Plasilova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plasilova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plasilova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plasilova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.