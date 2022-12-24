See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD

Breast Surgery
4.8 (53)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD

Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Plasilova works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Breast Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Umut Sarpel, MD
Dr. Umut Sarpel, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Gary Gwertzman, MD
Dr. Gary Gwertzman, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Sarah Cate, MD
Dr. Sarah Cate, MD
4.5 (26)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Plasilova's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-6133
  2. 2
    BHMC Department of Surgery
    1 Brookdale Plz # 222, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-5960
  3. 3
    Brooklyn Female Pelvic Health Care & Reconstructive Surgery PC
    1723 E 12th St Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 827-4500
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Pinnacle Breast Health - Manhattan
    400 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 827-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Family History of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Plasilova?

    Dec 24, 2022
    Good
    Stase V. — Dec 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Plasilova to family and friends

    Dr. Plasilova's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Plasilova

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD.

    About Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841456985
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plasilova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plasilova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plasilova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plasilova has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plasilova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Plasilova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plasilova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plasilova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plasilova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Magdalena Plasilova, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.