Overview of Dr. Magdalena Shuler, MD

Dr. Magdalena Shuler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Shuler works at Sunil Gupta MD LLC in Panama City, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.