Dr. Magdalena Soldanska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soldanska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Soldanska, MD
Overview of Dr. Magdalena Soldanska, MD
Dr. Magdalena Soldanska, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Soldanska works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Soldanska's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Plastic Surgery PC975 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-7792Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Center for Craniofacial Disorders5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-5437
- 3 1400 Tullie Rd NE Ste 610, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 785-5437
-
4
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta At Scottish Rite1001 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soldanska?
Well, I had a lovely experience with her in 2018. She saw daughter’s left foot heal about 5-7 appointments and I felt at ease and at home. The doctor and the nurses were really nice. I definitely enjoyed the service. Thanks ma’am.
About Dr. Magdalena Soldanska, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063672483
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soldanska has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soldanska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soldanska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soldanska works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Soldanska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soldanska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soldanska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soldanska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.