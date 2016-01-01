Dr. Magdalena Spariosu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spariosu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdalena Spariosu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Magdalena Spariosu, MD
Dr. Magdalena Spariosu, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Spariosu works at
Dr. Spariosu's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Psychiatry30 Prospect Ave Ste 6706, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 591-2698
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Magdalena Spariosu, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, Romanian and Serbian
- 1467472050
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Addiction Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
