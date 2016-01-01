Dr. Garza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magdalene Garza, MD
Dr. Magdalene Garza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Garza's Office Locations
San Antonio State Supported Living Center6711 S New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 532-8811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Magdalene Garza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215118500
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Geriatric Psychiatry
