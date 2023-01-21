Dr. Magdi Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdi Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Magdi Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
-
1
Magdi ALexander MD FACS50 Bellefontaine St Ste 409, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 431-2710
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
I really liked Dr Magdi, was a good Dr and listen to questions.
About Dr. Magdi Alexander, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255378303
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Kern Med Ctr/Ucsd
- Kern Med Ctr/ Ucsd
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- California State University Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.