Dr. Magdi Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Alexander works at Magdi G Alexander MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.