Dr. Magdi Elsaadi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Magdi Elsaadi, MD

Dr. Magdi Elsaadi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They completed their residency with Carle Hosp/U Ill

Dr. Elsaadi works at Office in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Elsaadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1738 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    magdi elsaadi
    2015 N Waterman Ave Ste A, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 881-9918
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Muscle Weakness
Overweight
Obesity
Muscle Weakness
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
  
Muscle Weakness
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergies
Anemia
  
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  
Ataxia
  
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
  
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Callus
  
Cardiovascular Disease
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  
Cryosurgery
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Infection
Earwax Removal
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Electrocautery
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  
Foreign Body Removal
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  
Headache
  
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoid Treatment
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Ingrown Toenail Treatment
Insomnia
  
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Injection
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Puncture Aspiration
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Disorders
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigger Point Injection
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Valley Fever
Venous Compression
Vertigo
  
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  
Wound Care and Management
X-Ray
  
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Doctor Elsaadi is moms doctor, we are very happy with his services, mom feels good and she trusts him and I feel that he treats mom with respect, the facility its very clean with and a great atmosphere. Thank you Dr Elsaadi!
    Catalina A Sierra — Nov 03, 2021
    
    
    About Dr. Magdi Elsaadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    
    NPI Number
    • 1902876683
    
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carle Hosp/U Ill
    
    Internship
    • Frankford Hosp-Med Coll Penn
    
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    
    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magdi Elsaadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsaadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elsaadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elsaadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsaadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsaadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsaadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsaadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

