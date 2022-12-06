Dr. Magdi Hanafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdi Hanafi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Gyn. & Fertility Specialists5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 750, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-9300
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor who knows what he does. See him if you don't want to waste time. Got pregnant after only 1 month of seeing him. Follow the tests and treatments he recommends and you will get results soon after.
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
