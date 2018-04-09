Overview

Dr. Magdi Khalil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Khalil works at New Milford Gastroenterology Associates in New Milford, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.