Dr. Magdi Messiha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Magdi Messiha, MD
Dr. Magdi Messiha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They completed their residency with Hurley Med Ctr-Mich St U
Dr. Messiha works at
Dr. Messiha's Office Locations
Pathway Medical Group Inc12665 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 537-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- South Coast Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Magdi Messiha, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1346269370
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Med Ctr-Mich St U
- U So Calif
Frequently Asked Questions
