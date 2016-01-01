Overview

Dr. Magdi Salmon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Salmon works at RI HOSPITAL DIV PEDIATRIC ER in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Back Pain and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.