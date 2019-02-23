Dr. Abdelsayed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magdy Abdelsayed, MD
Dr. Magdy Abdelsayed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Abdelsayed's Office Locations
Grace Womens Center Pllc4201 Garth Rd Ste 203, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 427-1733
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best, I will always be grateful and he will get referrals from me to anyone I believe should pay him a visit
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376634857
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelsayed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelsayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelsayed has seen patients for Circumcision, Neurogenic Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelsayed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdelsayed speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelsayed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelsayed.
