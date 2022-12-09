Overview of Dr. Magdy El-Kalliny, MD

Dr. Magdy El-Kalliny, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.



Dr. El-Kalliny works at Lake Cumberland Neurosurgical in Somerset, KY with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.