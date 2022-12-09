Dr. Magdy El-Kalliny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Kalliny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdy El-Kalliny, MD
Dr. Magdy El-Kalliny, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Dr. El-Kalliny's Office Locations
Lake Cumberland Physician Practices LLC75 Hail Knob Rd, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 678-9617
Lifepoint Health330 Seven Springs Way, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (606) 678-9617
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This Dr is so upfront. He is amazing! I know if I have questions, he is more than willing to answer them. He is such a gentleman, and on point. My sister drives 2 hours just to see him. Thank you doc for taking care of me and my sister..
About Dr. Magdy El-Kalliny, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1275504730
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. El-Kalliny has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Kalliny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Kalliny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Kalliny has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Kalliny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Kalliny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Kalliny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Kalliny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Kalliny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.