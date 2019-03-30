Dr. Magdy Eskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdy Eskander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Magdy Eskander, MD
Dr. Magdy Eskander, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Eskander works at
Dr. Eskander's Office Locations
Quick Care Pierremont1666 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 105, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
WK Work Kare - North2724 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA 71109 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Peoples Health
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Eskander is a kind person in whom patient needs bear the necessary importance. He is patient and listens to what is being said by the patient. He exemplifies the code by which medical doctors are sworn by.
About Dr. Magdy Eskander, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- English
- 1609867415
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Dr. Eskander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eskander works at
