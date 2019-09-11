Dr. Magdy Falestiny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falestiny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdy Falestiny, MD
Overview of Dr. Magdy Falestiny, MD
Dr. Magdy Falestiny, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Falestiny works at
Dr. Falestiny's Office Locations
Magdy Falestiny LLC929 N US Highway 441 Ste 503, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-2634
South Georgia Medical Center2501 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 433-1711
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is not only a great doctor, he is a caring and compassionate person.
About Dr. Magdy Falestiny, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1942421581
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falestiny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falestiny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falestiny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falestiny works at
Dr. Falestiny speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Falestiny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falestiny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falestiny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falestiny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.