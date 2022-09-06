Overview of Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD

Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kasr Alainy / Cairo University and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods, Trumbull Regional Medical Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Iskander works at Magdy K Iskander MD in Boardman, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.