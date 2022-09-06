See All Rheumatologists in Boardman, OH
Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (62)
Map Pin Small Boardman, OH
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD

Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kasr Alainy / Cairo University and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods, Trumbull Regional Medical Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.

Dr. Iskander works at Magdy K Iskander MD in Boardman, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iskander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magdy K Iskander MD
    250 Debartolo Pl, Boardman, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 759-8712
  2. 2
    Magdy k iskander, MD,MPH
    4300 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 759-8712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grove City Medical Center
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
  • Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Bone Density Scan
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Temporal Arteritis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthrocentesis
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Foot Conditions
Hand Conditions
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Osteoporosis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyositis
Raynaud's Disease
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Spine Disorders
Systemic Sclerosis
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 06, 2022
    At each of my visits to Southwoods Health where Dr. Iskander practices, I have found everyone from the security people to the medical assistants pleasant, kind, and willing to help the patients. No one here ever has an unpleasant attitude. I think it's just the culture here. As for Dr. Iskander, he is the epitome of a great doctor. I have been his patient for over 20 years, and consider myself blessed to have his good care. Dr. Iskander is very kind, patient, and genuinely wants to help his patients. You can tell that he enjoys patient care. I wish all doctors were more like him.
    Karen King — Sep 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iskander to family and friends

    Dr. Iskander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iskander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD.

    About Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1861550691
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
    Residency
    • St Elizabeth Med Center
    Internship
    • Cairo U Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Kasr Alainy / Cairo University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Faculty Of Science, Cairo University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magdy Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iskander has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

