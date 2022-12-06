Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mettias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD
Overview of Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD
Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD is a Pulmonologist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Abbasia Fac Med U Ain Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Mettias' Office Locations
Magdy Mettias MD94-300 Farrington Hwy Ste E06, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 671-1988
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was connected to Dr Mettias through NowClinic online health portal, while visiting my son in Hawaii. I was having frequent asthma issues due to the VOG from Mauna Loa eruption and needed a refill on my albuterol inhaler. Dr Mettias refilled my prescription and also added on a bronchodilator that helped with my nighttime breathing. I appreciate the time Dr. Mettias took to assess my health issue, recommend a second asthma medication and his overall professional manner. I also appreciate his nurse who spoke to me before I saw the doctor. I can’t remember her name but she was very patient and friendly. Thank you again Dr. Mettias!
About Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1033276209
Education & Certifications
- Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Hawaii JA Burns Sch Med
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Abbasia Fac Med U Ain Shams, Cairo
- Pulmonary Disease
