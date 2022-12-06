See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Waipahu, HI
Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD

Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD is a Pulmonologist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Abbasia Fac Med U Ain Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Mettias works at Magdy Mettias MD in Waipahu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Bronchitis, Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mettias' Office Locations

    Magdy Mettias MD
    94-300 Farrington Hwy Ste E06, Waipahu, HI 96797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 671-1988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2022
    I was connected to Dr Mettias through NowClinic online health portal, while visiting my son in Hawaii. I was having frequent asthma issues due to the VOG from Mauna Loa eruption and needed a refill on my albuterol inhaler. Dr Mettias refilled my prescription and also added on a bronchodilator that helped with my nighttime breathing. I appreciate the time Dr. Mettias took to assess my health issue, recommend a second asthma medication and his overall professional manner. I also appreciate his nurse who spoke to me before I saw the doctor. I can’t remember her name but she was very patient and friendly. Thank you again Dr. Mettias!
    C. Kerch — Dec 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD
    About Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033276209
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hlth Scis Ctr
    Residency
    • U Hawaii JA Burns Sch Med
    Internship
    • Interfaith Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Abbasia Fac Med U Ain Shams, Cairo
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mettias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mettias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mettias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mettias works at Magdy Mettias MD in Waipahu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Mettias’s profile.

    Dr. Mettias has seen patients for Acute Bronchitis, Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mettias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mettias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mettias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mettias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mettias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

