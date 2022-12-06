Overview of Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD

Dr. Magdy Mettias, MD is a Pulmonologist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Abbasia Fac Med U Ain Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Mettias works at Magdy Mettias MD in Waipahu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Bronchitis, Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.