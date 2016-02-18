Dr. Magdy Migally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Migally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdy Migally, MD
Overview
Dr. Magdy Migally, MD is a Dermatologist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Migally works at
Locations
Chillicothe Office37 N Plaza Blvd, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 772-6600
Lima Office1820 C St, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-4559
Urbana Office300 PATRICK AVE, Urbana, OH 43078 Directions (937) 652-1257
Administrative office5212 Brandt Pike Ste A, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Directions (937) 233-0748
Sidney Office1000 Michigan St # B, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 492-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Migallu, was polite, sincere, honest, helpful and has a great since of humor!
About Dr. Magdy Migally, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1992791388
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U Med Sch
- Good Sam Hosp
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Migally has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Migally accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Migally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Migally works at
Dr. Migally has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Migally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Migally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Migally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Migally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Migally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.