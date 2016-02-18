See All Dermatologists in Chillicothe, OH
Dr. Magdy Migally, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Magdy Migally, MD is a Dermatologist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Migally works at Chillicothe Office in Chillicothe, OH with other offices in Lima, OH, Urbana, OH, Huber Heights, OH and Sidney, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chillicothe Office
    37 N Plaza Blvd, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 772-6600
    Lima Office
    1820 C St, Lima, OH 45804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 222-4559
    Urbana Office
    300 PATRICK AVE, Urbana, OH 43078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 652-1257
    Administrative office
    5212 Brandt Pike Ste A, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 233-0748
    Sidney Office
    1000 Michigan St # B, Sidney, OH 45365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 492-5110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2016
    About Dr. Magdy Migally, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1992791388
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright State U Med Sch
    • Good Sam Hosp
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    • Dermatology
