Overview

Dr. Magdy Migally, MD is a Dermatologist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Migally works at Chillicothe Office in Chillicothe, OH with other offices in Lima, OH, Urbana, OH, Huber Heights, OH and Sidney, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.