Overview

Dr. Magdy Milad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Milad works at Northwestern Medicine Center for Comprehensive Gynecology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Deerfield, IL, Lake Forest, IL and Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.