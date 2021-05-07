Dr. Magdy Rizk is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdy Rizk
Dr. Magdy Rizk is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Magdy W Rizk - MD12121 Richmond Ave Ste 317, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 870-9600
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Will definitely recommend Dr. Rizk! Already did to two friends!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
- 1265469118
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Cairo U Tchg Hosps
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Rizk speaks Arabic, Arabic and Spanish.
