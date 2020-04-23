Dr. Magdy Shady is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magdy Shady
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Magdy Shady
Dr. Magdy Shady is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They graduated from Mansoura Sch Med and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Shady works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shady's Office Locations
-
1
Neuro Brain & Spine Surgery Pc2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 1, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 751-2700
- 2 2000 N Village Ave, Rockville Ctr, NY 11570 Directions (631) 751-2700
- 3 325 Meeting House Ln Bldg 2, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 751-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shady?
Excellent to take care of all my lower back issues
About Dr. Magdy Shady
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- 1073556437
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Med
- U Hosp Sask
- Mansoura U Hosp
- Mansoura Sch Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shady works at
Dr. Shady speaks Arabic and Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shady. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.