See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Ghattas works at Complete Care Pain And Palliative Center in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew So, MD
Dr. Andrew So, MD
4.8 (38)
View Profile
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
4.9 (137)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Schirripa, DO
Dr. Michael Schirripa, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    complete care pain and palliative center
    495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 10, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 336-1806
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Complete Care Pain
    901 W Main St # 203, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 336-1806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ghattas?

    Oct 29, 2021
    Dr. Ghattas is a not only an excellent doctor but is also a kind, empathetic man. I had experienced excruciating lower back pain for the past two years. I saw several other doctors none of which helped me. Dr. Ghattas found the problem and has successfully alleviated my pain. He takes the time to listen, explain what he is observing and how he is going to treat the problem. I give Dr. Ghattas all high marks and truly recommend him to others.
    — Oct 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ghattas to family and friends

    Dr. Ghattas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ghattas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD.

    About Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770574626
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hosp Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ain-Shams Univ Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghattas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghattas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghattas works at Complete Care Pain And Palliative Center in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ghattas’s profile.

    Dr. Ghattas has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghattas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ghattas speaks Arabic, Arabic, French and Spanish.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghattas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghattas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghattas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghattas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.