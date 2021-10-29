Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghattas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maged Ghattas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
complete care pain and palliative center495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 10, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 336-1806Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Complete Care Pain901 W Main St # 203, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 336-1806
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ghattas is a not only an excellent doctor but is also a kind, empathetic man. I had experienced excruciating lower back pain for the past two years. I saw several other doctors none of which helped me. Dr. Ghattas found the problem and has successfully alleviated my pain. He takes the time to listen, explain what he is observing and how he is going to treat the problem. I give Dr. Ghattas all high marks and truly recommend him to others.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1770574626
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Brookdale University Hosp Med Ctr
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ain-Shams Univ Hosp
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
