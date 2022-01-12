Overview of Dr. Maged Guirguis, MD

Dr. Maged Guirguis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Ain Shams University Faculty of Medicine - Cairo, Egypt and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Guirguis works at Napoleon Pediatrics in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Spinal Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.