Dr. Maged Haikal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maged Haikal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from Saint Joseph`s University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Pike County Memorial Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Haikal works at
Locations
Cardiac Specialists of St. Luke's, LLC222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 500, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 205-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Pike County Memorial Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Staff, friendly and efficient. Dr. explains things calmly, not hurried. Answers questions, makes sure you understand. You feel like he really cares about his patients. I only had to wait no more than 5 minutes from my appointment time to see him.
About Dr. Maged Haikal, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1306803309
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph`s University / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
