Dr. Maged Hamza, MD

Pain Medicine
2.2 (85)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Maged Hamza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. Hamza works at Southern Internal Medicine Pllc in Lake City, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Tampa, FL and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Internal Medicine Pllc
    404 NW Hall of Fame Dr, Lake City, FL 32055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 287-0410
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Pain Relief Group
    11705 San Jose Blvd Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 292-2700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    3450 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 878-6850
  4. 4
    721 Fairfax Ave Fl 3, Norfolk, VA 23507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 446-5915

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (57)
    About Dr. Maged Hamza, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871551580
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Medical Education

