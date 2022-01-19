Dr. Mageda Mikhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mageda Mikhail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mageda Mikhail, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop - University Hospital
Dr. Mikhail works at
Locations
NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola101 Mineola Blvd Fl 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the pleasure of having Dr. Mikhail as my endocrinologist for over 5 years. Amazing bedside manner. Always took time to answer my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Mageda Mikhail, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Ministry Hlth Hosps
- Ain Shams U Hosps
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikhail accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikhail has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikhail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mikhail speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.
