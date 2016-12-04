Dr. Magery Satish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magery Satish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Magery Satish, MD
Dr. Magery Satish, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Autism, ADHD and-or ADD and Impulse Control Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satish's Office Locations
- 1 100 S Jersey Ave Unit 23, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 246-5031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best psychiatrists for children with disabilities on Eastern L.I.
About Dr. Magery Satish, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1730228800
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
