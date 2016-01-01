Overview

Dr. Magesh Sathaiah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Norman Regional Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Sathaiah works at INTEGRIS SOUTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.