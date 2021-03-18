Dr. Maggi Forgue, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forgue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maggi Forgue, DO
Overview of Dr. Maggi Forgue, DO
Dr. Maggi Forgue, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Forgue works at
Dr. Forgue's Office Locations
Downtown ObGyn245 Cherry St SE Ste 306, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-8750
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have struggled over the years to find, and keep, good doctors in this field. I am so glad I found Dr. Forgue. She is personable, compassionate, and has probably the best bed side manner I have seen in any doctor, in any field. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Maggi Forgue, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861781783
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forgue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forgue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forgue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forgue works at
Dr. Forgue has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forgue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Forgue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forgue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forgue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forgue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.