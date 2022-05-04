Dr. Maggi Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maggi Smith, DPM
Dr. Maggi Smith, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Toledo Clinic Obgyn4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5757
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mutual of Omaha
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing results from my recent surgery. Dr and staff so supportive. Couldn't be happier. Have a pretty, no big lump foot. Best part no pain. Thank you all for your support and kindness
- Riverside Mercy Hospital Toledo Ohio
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Baldwin Wallace University
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.