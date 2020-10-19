Dr. Maggie Belton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maggie Belton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maggie Belton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA.
Dr. Belton works at
Locations
MDVIP - Blacksburg, Virginia810 Hospital Dr, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 552-8564
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Belton is a top notch physician. I have been a nurse for over 50 years. She is probably one of the most concerned and caring Dr. I have ever met. She is thorough, she listens, she does not rush and she addresses all my concerns. She also sees my husband and he is as happy with her as well for the same reasons. I also would recommend her because of the staff she keeps. If there is an issue with the pharmacy they take care of it. I am always scheduled asap and I do not wait long in the waiting room. She has referred me to other physicians that have all met my needs as a patient quickly. Dr. Belton goes above and beyond to make sure all my questions are answered and is always available when I need her. We intend to keep Dr. Belton as our Dr. and will recommend her for anyone to see for a general practitioner.
About Dr. Maggie Belton, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Belton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.