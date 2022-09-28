Overview of Dr. Maggie Chen, MD

Dr. Maggie Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Chen works at WEN-TSANG KU M D in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.