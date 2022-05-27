See All General Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Maggie Dinome, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maggie Dinome, MD

Dr. Maggie Dinome, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Dinome works at Duke Women's Cancer Center in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dinome's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duke Cancer Center At Macon Pond
    4101 Macon Pond Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-7070
  2. 2
    Core Surgery Center Inc
    2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 304, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-8791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Maggie Dinome, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477589851
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Med Center
    Residency
    • Brigham And Womens Hosp/harvard Med School
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hosp/Harvard
    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
