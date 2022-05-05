Dr. Maggie McNulty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNulty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maggie McNulty, MD
Overview of Dr. Maggie McNulty, MD
Dr. Maggie McNulty, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. McNulty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McNulty's Office Locations
-
1
Rush University Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 885, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5936
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNulty?
At no time did I feel rushed nor did Dr. McNulty make me feel rushed to get in and get out.
About Dr. Maggie McNulty, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1376709022
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNulty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNulty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNulty works at
Dr. McNulty has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNulty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McNulty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNulty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNulty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNulty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.