Dr. Maggie Morr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maggie Morr, MD
Dr. Maggie Morr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Tbilisi State Med Institute Tbilisi Georgia.
Dr. Morr's Office Locations
Health Care Physical Therapy PC380 88th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-5482
Asya Benin MD LLC2116 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 338-1616Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moor is very professional. Her Brooklyn office had everything needed for the examine.
About Dr. Maggie Morr, MD
- Neurology
- English, Georgian
- 1255332524
Education & Certifications
- Tbilisi State Med Institute Tbilisi Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morr has seen patients for Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morr speaks Georgian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Morr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morr.
