Overview of Dr. Maggie Solimeo, DPM

Dr. Maggie Solimeo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hellertown, PA. They completed their residency with Good Samaritan Hospital



Dr. Solimeo works at Feet First Podiatry in Hellertown, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.