Dr. Tavdy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maggie Tavdy, MD
Dr. Maggie Tavdy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook Univ Hosp
Maggie Tavdy Endocrinology & Metabolism PC10721 Queens Blvd Ste 6, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-2992
- White Plains Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Tavdy?
Dr. Randy is lovely. However, she really needs to fire most of her support staff. The White, heavy receptionist is outright rude and confrontational, the blonde *nurse* is possibly the least caring and comforting healthcare provider I have ever encountered, enough so that I am going to switch doctors again just so that I won't have to deal with her insensitivity again.
About Dr. Maggie Tavdy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Russian
- 1750470837
- Stony Brook Univ Hosp
- Stony Brook Univ Hosp
Dr. Tavdy works at
