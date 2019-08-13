Overview

Dr. Maggie Wilkes, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Wilkes works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Behavioral Medicine in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.