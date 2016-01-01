Dr. Magnus Ikhinmwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikhinmwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magnus Ikhinmwin, MD
Dr. Magnus Ikhinmwin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Ikhinmwin's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Nephrology Associates, PC3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-7662
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1770681942
- University Of Maryland Medical System
- Harlem Hospital
- Harlem Hospital
- University Of Lagos
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikhinmwin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikhinmwin.
