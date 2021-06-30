Dr. Maha Ansara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maha Ansara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maha Ansara, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams U and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Ansara works at
Locations
1
Regency Endrocrinology&Diabetes752 Stirling Center Pl Ste 1008, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Ansara by my Primary Doctor and she and Adrial Perez saved my life. I had been suffering off and on for five long years with thyroid issues. Both hyper and hypo, it was awful, stressful, and depressing! Within 3 weeks I had surgery with Dr. Stienbaum, and now 3 months later I feel better than I have in many years!!!!!! I have already referred this practice to people I know suffering from thyroid issues. I am extremely well taken care of and I am blessed to have both Dr. Ansara and Adrial Perez in my corner!!!!!
About Dr. Maha Ansara, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1295754356
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Ain Shams U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansara has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ansara speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansara.
