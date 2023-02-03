Overview of Dr. Maha Awikeh, MD

Dr. Maha Awikeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Awikeh works at Bay Ridge NYU Cardiology in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.