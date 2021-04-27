Dr. Maha Dawood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maha Dawood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maha Dawood, MD
Dr. Maha Dawood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Upstate
Dr. Dawood's Office Locations
United Medical Specialists203 Tommy Stalnaker Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 333-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with my treatments. She really cares about my problems .Very professional,
About Dr. Maha Dawood, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1730166851
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Dr. Dawood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawood has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawood.
