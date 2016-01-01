Dr. Maha Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maha Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maha Hussain, MD
Dr. Maha Hussain, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-400, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maha Hussain, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245316199
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University|Wayne State U Affil Hosp
- Wayne State U Affil Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain speaks Arabic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.