Dr. Maha Salloum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maha Salloum, MD
Dr. Maha Salloum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Tichreen and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Salloum's Office Locations
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road7102 WESTWIND DR, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7498
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maha Salloum, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tichreen
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salloum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salloum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salloum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salloum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salloum.
