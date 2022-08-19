Dr. Maha Zikra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zikra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maha Zikra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maha Zikra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Florida7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 112, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 248-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
She was very patient with me and treated me with respect and answered all my concerns
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1366425654
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital|St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp
- Seton Hall U|Seton Hall University
- St Joseph Med Ctr, Seton Hall University, Nj
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Zikra has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zikra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Zikra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zikra.
