Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Maha Zikra, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (108)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maha Zikra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Zikra works at Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Florida in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Florida
    Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Florida
7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 112, Orlando, FL 32819
(407) 248-9990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperadrenalism Chevron Icon
Hyperpituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Oscar Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Aug 19, 2022
    She was very patient with me and treated me with respect and answered all my concerns
    Aug 19, 2022
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Maha Zikra, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366425654
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital|St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Seton Hall U|Seton Hall University
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Med Ctr, Seton Hall University, Nj
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maha Zikra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zikra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zikra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zikra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zikra works at Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Florida in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zikra’s profile.

    Dr. Zikra has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zikra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Zikra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zikra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zikra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zikra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

