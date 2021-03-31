Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Endocrinology Consultants199 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-8008Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My primary referred me to Dr. Q. I’m glad I went. She was so knowledgeable and really listened to me!
About Dr. Maham Qureshi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1215370028
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - Montefiore Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University, Internal Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
