Offers telehealth
Dr. Mahboob Aamer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from U Karachi and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
North Atlanta Nephrology/Hypertension11795 Northfall Ln Ste 602, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 569-2727Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Cumming Office1070 Buford Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 569-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
shows sincere concern for my problem
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1437266202
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|New Hanover Reg Med Center
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- U Karachi
- Nephrology
