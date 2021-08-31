Overview of Dr. Mahboob Aamer, MD

Dr. Mahboob Aamer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from U Karachi and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Aamer works at North Atlanta Nephrology/Hypertension in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.