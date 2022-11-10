Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahboob Alam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahboob Alam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
1
Neurology Associates6620 Main St Ste 1225, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2545
2
Baylor College of Medicine7200 Cambridge St Ste 6C, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2545
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is knowledgeable, professional, and extremely considerate. I have and will continue to trust him with my life.
About Dr. Mahboob Alam, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1831342641
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Government College Multan
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
