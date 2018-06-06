Overview

Dr. Mahboob Alikhan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alikhan works at Healthpark Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.