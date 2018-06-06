Dr. Alikhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahboob Alikhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahboob Alikhan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Alikhan works at
Locations
Healthpark Medical Center9981 S Healthpark Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-5291
Gulf Coast Medical Center13681 Doctors Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-6202
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
One of the Best Doctors I have ever met. Most empathetic, caring Doctor I have ever been treated by; And work for 10 years in a nursing home, Never met a Doctor like Dr. Alikhan. He's the Best!
About Dr. Mahboob Alikhan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1750335634
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alikhan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alikhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alikhan has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alikhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alikhan speaks Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alikhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alikhan.
