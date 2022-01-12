Dr. Mahdavinia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahboobeh Mahdavinia, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahboobeh Mahdavinia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Mahdavinia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rush Allergy1725 W Harrison St Ste 117, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6296Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:15am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahdavinia?
My experience at Rush has always been on of excellence. Dr. Mahdavinia has provided excellent care that has improved my overall health.
About Dr. Mahboobeh Mahdavinia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1659514131
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahdavinia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahdavinia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahdavinia works at
Dr. Mahdavinia speaks Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahdavinia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahdavinia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahdavinia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahdavinia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.